Fix iMessage Between Mac & iPhone Not Syncing on iOS 17/17.6.1

For the most part, iMessage is a reliable, convenient instant messaging service. It lets you send and receive texts, videos, and pictures, among other media assets, from any Apple device. However, it’s not devoid of issues—many iOS 17 users are having trouble syncing iMessage between their Mac and iPhone.

This also happened to me recently. I was mid-conversation with a friend on my Mac when the messages suddenly stopped syncing. New texts sent from my Mac wouldn’t appear on my iPhone, and vice versa. I constantly had to check both devices to ensure I wasn’t missing messages.

Thankfully, with some tinkering, I managed to get my iMessages back in sync. Here’s what worked for me.

How To Fix iMessage Not Syncing Between Mac and iPhone

1. Turn Off and Turn on iMessage on Your iPhone/Mac

Time needed: 2 minutes First things first, try turning iMessage off and then back on again. It might sound like a basic thing, but a simple restart can resolve most tech glitches. It refreshes the connection between your devices, and you may get your iMessages syncing smoothly again. Follow these steps on your iPhone: Open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap on Messages. Toggle the switch for iMessage to off. Wait a few seconds for it to fully turn off. Now, toggle the switch back to on.

On your Mac:

Open the Messages app. Go to the menu bar and click Messages > Settings (or Preferences in older versions of macOS).

Click on the iMessage tab. Click Sign Out.

Wait a few seconds, then sign back in.

2. Enable iMessage in iCloud

The next thing you have to do is check whether you have enabled iMessage in iCloud. iMessage syncing relies on iCloud to keep your messages in sync across all your devices. If iCloud isn’t enabled for messages, your messages won’t be able to download to other devices. Let’s turn it on:

On your iPhone:

Open the Settings app. Tap on your name at the top of the screen.

Select iCloud.

Scroll down and find the Messages toggle. For iOS 17.2 and later, you might see an option called Show All first. Tap on that to reveal individual app settings like Messages.

Click on Messages in iCloud.

Make sure the toggle for Messages (or Use on this iPhone in newer versions) is turned on.



On your Mac:

Open the Messages app. Go to the menu bar and click Messages > Settings. Click on the iMessage tab. Ensure the box next to Enable Messages in iCloud is checked.



3. Check Whether You Use the Same Apple ID on Both Devices

You also need to verify that you have activated the correct Apple ID and email address. Your iPhone and Mac should have the same Apple ID and email address. If you’re using a different Apple ID on your iPhone and Mac, your messages won’t be able to find each other. Here’s how to make sure you’re using the same Apple ID on both devices.

On your iPhone:

Open the Settings app. Go to Messages > Send & Receive.



On your Mac:

Click on the Apple menu (the Apple icon in the top left corner). Select System Settings (or System Preferences in older versions). Click on the iMessage tab.



Make sure the Apple ID displayed on both devices is the same.

4. Check Apple Server Status

Now, before diving into further troubleshooting steps, it’s worth checking if the issue lies on Apple’s side. Occasionally, server outages can disrupt iMessage functionality.

To see if Apple’s iMessage servers are experiencing any problems, visit Apple’s System Status Page. Scroll down to the iMessage section. A green dot next to it indicates everything is running smoothly. If there’s a yellow or red dot, it signifies a potential issue on Apple’s end.

You can also use a third-party outage tracker like Down Detector. It can also provide real-time information on outages affecting various services, including iMessage.

If the server status confirms an outage, there’s not much you can do besides waiting for Apple to resolve the issue. But if the servers are operational, let’s move on to further troubleshooting steps.

5. Check Your Internet Connection

It goes without saying that your messages won’t deliver and cause syncing issues if you’re not connected to a stable internet. Check and make sure both your Mac and iPhone are connected to the internet. If you’re using Wi-Fi, consider restarting your router to refresh the connection. After that, send a test message to see if it syncs properly.

6. Force Restart Your iPhone

A force restart clears temporary glitches or software hiccups that might be causing the problem. Here’s how you can force restart your iPhone, depending on the model you have.

For iPhone X, and later:

Quickly press and release the Volume Up button. Quickly press and release the Volume Down button. Press and hold the Side button (located on the right side of your iPhone) until the Apple logo appears.



For iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus:

Press and hold the Power button (located on the right side of your iPhone) and the Volume Down button (located on the left side) simultaneously.

Hold both buttons for at least 10 seconds until the Apple logo appears.

Once your iPhone restarts completely, try sending a test message to see if it syncs with your Mac.

7. Manually Sync iMessage on Mac

While iMessage usually syncs automatically, sometimes giving it a manual nudge can resolve the issue. To manually sync iMessage on your Mac:

Open the Messages app on your Mac. Click on Messages in the menu bar at the top of the screen. Select Settings (or Preferences in older versions of macOS). Click on the iMessage tab. Right next to Enable Messages in iCloud, you might see a button labeled Sync Now (the button might appear only if there are messages waiting to be synced).

If you see the Sync Now button, click on it to initiate a manual sync.

NOTE Here’s the magic trick: Look for a progress bar or any status message at the bottom left corner of the window within the iMessage tab. If there’s a message indicating messages are syncing, be patient and let it complete.

Software updates often include bug fixes and performance improvements that can resolve syncing issues with iMessage. By updating both your iPhone and Mac, you’re giving them the latest tools to communicate seamlessly. Plus, keeping your iPhone and Mac running on the latest software is generally a good idea to avoid future glitches. Here’s how to ensure both your iPhone and Mac are running the latest software.

On your iPhone:

Open the Settings app. Tap on General. Tap on Software Update.

Your iPhone will automatically check for available updates. If an update is found, you’ll see a download and install option. Once the update is downloaded, follow the on-screen instructions to install it.

On your Mac:

Click on the Apple menu in the top left corner of your screen. Select System Settings (or System Preferences in older versions of macOS). Click on Software Update.

Your Mac will automatically check for available updates. If an update is found, you’ll see the option to download and install it. Once the update is downloaded, follow the on-screen instructions to install it on your Mac.

If iMessage still not syncing properly, reach out to Apple Support. Certified technicians can help you navigate more complex software and hardware issues. Likewise, you can look into the troubleshooting steps for when iMessage only shows you the first letter of each text.