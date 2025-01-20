iPhone 17, Air, and SE4/16E Rumors: What We Know So Far

Here’s what we already know, from leaks or rumors, about the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and iPhone SE4 (or 16E).

Which iPhone Models Will Launch in 2025?

The company is expected to reveal five iPhone models in 2025. Apple’s early announcements for the year include the iPhone SE4, slated for a spring release. In the fall, a mainstream line arrives, with four models: iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air. It’s not clear yet if the last one will bear the “17” number as well.

iPhone SE4/16E

The SE line might get two significant changes this year. For starters, it will see its second major redesign, finally adopting Face ID and going for an all-screen front. Except for the single camera in the back, the model is expected to largely resemble an iPhone 14.

The second change is the name itself: the phone may be called iPhone 16E, instead of SE4 or SE (2025). The move would make the device directly related to the main iPhone family. There’s no indication, however, if that means we should expect an annual release cycle from now on. It’s also unknown whether the next SE (or E) models will get a fall launch date, alonside the other iPhones.

Lastly, there has been a (so far, single) indication the SE/E line could get a “Plus” model this year. This is highly unlikely, however, considering we’re three months away from the launch date, and no other leak mentioned it.

iPhone 17 Family

For the main iPhone line, the major change is an abscence. Apple is getting rid of the Plus model, just like it gave up on Mini variants after two iterations. That doesn’t mean we won’t see a larger non-Pro model, but more on that in a bit.

The main iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max should get some updates, too. After five years of nearly unchanged designs, the models will finally bear new looks. Updates on display, camera, and performance are also expected.

iPhone Air

Older iPhone generations have received variants like Mini, Plus, Pro, Max, but no iPhone Air was released so far. This year, this is expected to change.

Replacing the Plus model, the Air variant should bring a (very) sleek body as its main selling point. It will, however, have a higher price tag, and sacrifice some features to reach an impressive thinness.

What Are Rumors Saying About 2025 iPhones’ Specifications and Features?

Now that we have briefly talked about the expected announcements, let’s get in-depth. The sections below describe which features and specifications have appeared in rumors for each iPhone model.

iPhone SE4/16E

The least-expensive iPhone will be the one to receive the most changes this year. Expect a complete overhaul inside and outside, leaving little about it relatable to previous models. Considering it will be more akin to the main line than to older SE iPhones, a new name fits well.

External Design

The first iPhone SE fitted 6s innards in a 5s body. The second and third generations, similarly, used the “16:9 screen with Touch ID” overall design, resembling the iPhone 8. For 2025, though, expect completely new looks.

In sum, you can say the 16E will be an iPhone 16 inside an iPhone 14 body. The differences will be the single camera in the back and the USB-C port. To put things in perspective, even iPhone 14 cases fit leaked iPhone 16E dummy units.

Screen

The iPhone 16E’s screen size won’t be the only change in display. The model is expected to feature an OLED panel, finally ending the LCD usage in iPhones. It’s still expected to refresh only at 60Hz, though.

Camera

Current rumors indicate the iPhone 16E will retain the single-sensor arrangement in the rear, though with an upgrade. It’s expected to be a 48MP sensor, similar to the ones used on the main iPhone models. On the front, a new 12MP camera, with Face ID support, completes the setup.

Connectivity

Current iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches use Qualcomm-made modems for mobile connectivity. The company acquired Intel’s modem division in 2019, but hasn’t released a phone with in-house cellular chips so far.

The iPhone 16E will be the first to use such component, which should also appear in entry-level iPads in 2025. The main iPhone family, on the other hand, will keep using Qualcomm modems at least for another year.

If hardware development goes according to the company’s plans, 2026 iPhones will feature Apple-designed modems. With flagship iPads joining the list, in-house components are expected all across the product lines in 2027.

Battery

It’s not only externally that the iPhone 16E looks like the iPhone 14. According to one rumor, it might reuse the iPhone 14’s battery.

The change would bring a significant capacity bump. The current-gen iPhone SE features a (laughable) 2,018 mAh cell, while the iPhone 14 component reaches 3,279 mAh. It’s still to be seen, however, how much it translates to actual endurance, considering the larger screen.

Processor and Memory

A curious effect of AI is the base model iPhone 16 and the flagship Pro Max both having 8GB of memory. Apple Intelligence requires at least that much RAM to work, so the company had to bump the base model’s specifications. Otherwise, it wouldn’t be able to use Apple’s AI tools. Now, the same will happen to the 16E.

The device will feature 8GB of RAM, as much as a Pro Max that costs over three times its price. Again, the alternative would be leave the new iPhone 16E without Apple Intelligence capabilities. Processor-wise, it should come with the same A18 CPU as the base-model iPhone 16 and the 16 Plus.

These changes, alongside the screen, camera and body reworks, mean the 16E should be more expensive than the current SE. We’ll get to that in a bit, though. Even though, the iPhone 16E (or SE4, or whatever) will likely be one of Apple’s most exciting announcements this year.

iPhone 17

The “regular” iPhone will get its fair share of novelties, too. They’re not as extensive as on the cheaper model, but still worth keeping note of.

External Design

While the iPhone 17 family is expected to feature design changes, it’s not yet set in stone what they’ll be. One leakster reported the devices’ edges should be somewhat curved.

It’s unlikely, though, that Apple will return to iPhone 11 looks, so there are a couple of possibilities left. One of them is that the new models will feature slightly curved edges, like Samsung’s S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra. The other is an hybrid design, with curved corners and flat edges, something similar to the iPhone 5c’s plastic frame.

Internally, one element that is almost guaranteed to change is the battery. Due to EU regulations requiring user-replaceable phone batteries, the company has reportedly been studying new designs for this component.

Screen

One element that will see drastic changes, on the other hand, is the screen. For starters, Apple will finally adopt high refresh rates in all iPhone 17 devices. The base model should also get the Always-On mode only available, so far, on the Pro variants.

But wait, there’s more! In 2024, Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra introduced a new kind of Gorilla Glass, both more scratch-resistant and anti-reflective. The iPhone 17 is slated to feature a “Ceramic Shield Ultimate”, which will compete with (last year’s) Samsung’s offering. Originally, the new coating was expected to arrive in the iPhone 16 family, but the development wasn’t ready on time.

Camera

For photos, the base model will likely retain the current 48MP wide + 12MP ultrawide setup on the back. There were some rumors of a 48MP ultrawide camera on the iPhone 17, but those didn’t get any later confirmation. It will also skip the telephoto lens yet again, using digital amplification and sensor crop for zoomed-in pictures.

However, the front-facing camera should get a good bump in resolution. It will increase from 12MP to 24MP, though it’s not clear if the sensor itself will grow in size.

Connectivity

Wider eSIM-only adoption is another feature (if you can call it that) which didn’t arrive in the iPhone 16. This year, however, the situation could change — though there hasn’t been any rumors about that, exactly.

While Apple-designed modems aren’t expected in “regular” iPhones until 2026, Wi-Fi chips might make it this year. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the company wants to use in-house solutions for all possible parts.

This would mean Broadcom, the current Wi-Fi chip supplier, won’t make this component for the iPhone 17 family. Fully Apple-made Wi-Fi + cellular connections shouldn’t arrive for about three years. There’s no word on Bluetooth, GPS, or UWB chips, though.

Processor and Memory

Also according to Kuo, the base model won’t see any increase in RAM this year. It should get a new A19 processor, or use the A18 pro from iPhones 16 Pro and Pro Max.

Other Notes

Another information unearthed by Kuo was about the manufacturing locations. The analyst indicates that the base iPhone 17 model will be produced in India, possibly for worldwide distribution. Other plants that make Apple devices, like those in China and Brazil, would be responsible for different models.

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max

Apple’s flagship phones will receive lots of improvements as well. The new specifications and features already leaked comprise almost all the devices’ aspects, except for battery and charging. Check below.

External Design

Regarding the 17 Pros’ design, the major news so far apparently are that Apple is experimenting with a few options. That’s something expected at early development stages, but may yield — as has happened a couple of times already — conflicting reports.

One such case is the build material. After using stainless steel for years, Apple experimented with titanium for the Pro and Pro Max in 2023 and 2024. Non-Pro variants remained on aluminum during all that time.

One rumor last November claimed that the company would revert to aluminum for all iPhone 17 models. Then, a week later, leakster InstantDigital rebuffed that, stating that Apple wouldn’t make such a move after bashing aluminum repeatedly. The issue is: the former cites industry sources; the latter, though having a mixed forecast history, has a solid point.

Before discussing, let’s see the second example. A bit over a month ago, a leakster claimed the aberration below to be the iPhone 17 Pro’s frame.

The information was corroborated by Digital Chat Station, a leakster with a solid record. However, some inconsistencies, like positioning of the cameras hindering horizontal usage, were pointed out.

The design also resembles a bit too much Google’s Pixel line, one of the major iPhone competitors. After a few days, InstantDigital claimed that the frame was not from the iPhone 17 Pro or Pro Max. They mentioned the models will indeed feature a redesigned rear side, but not like the one in that photo.

Prototypes: Companies Experiment With Dozens of Formats

Now, here’s the thing: when creating a device, manufacturers experiment with dozens of designs, like these iPod-based iPhone sketches. Many of those evolve to dummies and prototypes, such as this iPhone 15 Pro with haptic (instead of physical) buttons.

As you can expect, however, most of these ideas never see the light of day. Some are shelved outright, some get refined for later use. The original iPhone design, e.g., came from iPad prototypes (so iPhones are actually small iPads, not the other way around).

Although it’s just speculation, it’s also plausible to consider Apple thought of returning to aluminum, but eventually decided otherwise. It’s also possible that some frame ideas, including that atrocity above, were machined (or molded, or printed). That way, the design and engineering teams can physically evaluate aspects like ergonomics and the layout of internal components.

Indeed, most of what appears in this article fits that description. Except for unreleased devices referenced in Apple’s software, or iPhone prototypes lost in pubs, always exert a bit of skepticism.

Screen

Another leak mentions the iPhone 17 Pro’s display. It could use a new panel technology called “Low-Dielectric TEE”, which improves power consumption, durability, and “overall performance”.

These are kind of generic claims, and there isn’t a single mention of “Low-Dielectric TEE” before that post’s date. That doesn’t mean, however, it isn’t true. With the base model getting a ProMotion display, it makes sense Apple wants to differentiate its premium offering somehow.

Camera

Another aspect with conflicting reports is the camera array. Back in July, rumors said the iPhone 17 Pro models would feature a camera with variable aperture. The report also mentioned the devices’ ultrawide modules getting an upgrade, meaning all three sensors would now have 48MP.

While the latter has been confirmed by more recent leaks, the former was contradicted. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will only use variable aperture in the iPhone 18 Pro models, in 2026. There’s a chance the technology was being considered for this year’s phones, but didn’t meet Apple’s standards on time.

Processor and Memory

The base model iPhone 17, and even the iPhone 16E, will offer 8GB of RAM. Because of that, Apple may have decided to bump the Pro Max’s (but not the smaller Pro’s) memory. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, it will have 12GB on board, mostly to improve on-device AI capabilities.

One component both Pro models will share is the 2nm CPU, which will likely be called A19 Pro. The silicon will be manufactured by TSMC. Low yields for initial batches, however, buried any chances of the lithography being used in the non-Pro model.

Lastly, also on Kuo’s account, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max should feature a vapor chamber cooling system. That’s a league above the graphene sheet currently used, though both methods will be combined.

iPhone Air

After considering other options, like “Slim”, Apple seems to have decided to call it’s extra-thin phone the iPhone Air. Or iPhone 17 Air, if the company goes for numbered names all across the device line. This model replaces the iPhone Plus variant, and, according to rumors, is shaping up to be a whole new category.

External Design

As stated, the device focuses on thinness above everything else. According to the most recent rumors, the iPhone Air should be just 6.25mm (under 0.25″) thick. As a comparison, that’s three quarters of an iPhone 16 Pro Max — which isn’t a bulky device by any means.

Also, Ming-Chi Kuo said the iPhone Air could measure 5.5mm (0.2″) at “its thinnest part”. One possibility is the device featuring a variable thickness, like MacBook Airs had until 2020. Another is that the higher number includes the camera bump, while the lower doesn’t.

In any case, to reach such thinness, compromises had to be made. I’ll detail some of them below, but, for this section, one important mention is the speaker. Apparently, Apple’s engineers decided to let go of the bottom unit, because, with it, other critical components wouldn’t fit.

Screen

Another example is the (6.6″) screen, though this one qualifies as a breakthrough rather than a compromise. To keep the display assembly as thin as possible, Apple switched from its usual suppliers (LG, Samsung, and BOE). The chosen manufacturer for the panels is Novatek, a small Taiwanese company.

Novatek developed “Touch and Display Driver Integration” (TDDI), a technology that combines multiple layers into one, resulting in thinner screens. However, according to news portal DigiTimes, Apple considers the iPhone Air a key new product line. Given the partnership is just beginning, the company may prefer testing Novatek’s products in other devices before the iPhone Air.

Camera

Now, this one is a significant compromise. Multiple sources, in various occasions, confirmed the iPhone Air will feature a single rear camera. At least, it’s a 48MP unit, which will be joined by a 12MP sensor for selfies. It’s valid to mention the Galaxy S25 Slim, (rumored) main competitor to the iPhone Air, will sport three rear cameras.

Connectivity

On the connectivity aspect, the iPhone Air may be an eSIM-only model. Engineers are having a hard time fitting a SIM tray in such a thin device, and could ditch it entirely. That’s not a deal-breaker for most, and can even be seen as positive by some. However, this may become an issue in China, one of Apple’s main markets, because using eSIMs isn’t permitted there.

A minor detail is that the iPhone Air will likely be the second phone to use the company’s cellular modem. For the vast majority of users, this shouldn’t make any difference, but Apple’s component is still slower than Qualcomm’s counterpart.

Battery

Some Chinese brands are adopting Silicon-Carbon batteries, that allow for decent capacities in incredibly slim formats. One example is Honor’s V line of foldables, which feature 5,000 mAh or more in bodies under 5mm thin. They’re not a good direct comparison because of the larger screens, but still.

Apple won’t use, as far as is known, Silicon-Carbon batteries. Therefore, you should expect an unimpressive battery capacity from the iPhone Air. Digital Chat Station places the value between 3,000 and 4,000 mAh, with no exact numbers for now. That’s not the worst we have seen in recent Apple phones, but it’s definitely far from the best.

Processor and Memory

Ever used the 2015-2017 MacBooks, the ones that had a single USB-C port and nothing else? If so, you know that extreme thinness and raw horsepower don’t mix well. Those laptops would either hit performance bottlenecks, overheat, or both at the same time. Expect a similar scenario for the iPhone Air.

Now, Apple apparently has learned its lesson in the decade since. While the Air will rock the same A19 CPU as the regular iPhone 17, it will likely be underpowered. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the model will feature “downgraded components”, when compared to other variants. RAM will stay at 8GB, though, meaning the device will support Apple Intelligence features.

Apple usually adopts a two-stage rollout for iPhones as a whole. The “mainstream” models are announced on the second half of the year, while the SE models come earlier. Here are the details.

iPhone SE4/16E

Regarding the iPhone SE4, or 16E, reports are conflicting. According to MacRumors, an industry analysis from Barclay’s points to a March release. Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, on the other hand, claims the announcement is likelier to happen in April.

With only three previous generations, it’s hard to pin out which prediction is more accurate. The first and third iPhone SE models were released in March, while the second one was announced in April. This one, however, came in 2020, so the COVID-19 pandemic probably caused delays in the manufacturing and distribution.

iPhone 17 Family

The main iPhone family, on the other hand, has had a consistent launch schedule for years. The devices are always announced in mid to late September, to the iPhone 17 models should come around that time. Considering Apple always announces iPhones on Fridays, the probable dates are September 19 and September 26.

iPhone Air

The iPhone Air release date is a bit trickier to confirm. There’s a significant chance it will be not only announced, but made available, alongside the iPhone 17 family. However, since the device’s development is facing several setbacks, Apple could change its plans. In 2017, e.g., the iPhone X and iPhone 8 were unveiled together, but the former arrived in stores months later.

Which iOS Version Will 2025 iPhones Support?

One thing is certain: all of this year’s iPhones will be compatible with iOS 19. Our round-up of current rumors and leaks about the next big update lists what we know about its features.

The iPhone SE4/16E, that will be released earlier, should arrive with iOS 18.3. It will receive iOS 18.4 shortly after. The vanilla, Pro and Air iPhone 17 models, in turn, are expected to come with iOS 19 from day one.

How Much Will Each 2025 iPhone Cost?

The SE4/16E model will likely see a price hike, when compared to its predecessors. The current iPhone SE retails for $429, but the new version, according to rumors, should cost between $459 and $499. That price is for the base storage, which is 64GB for the 3rd-gen SE. That amount might be bumped up to 128GB for the next release.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is also expected to cost more at launch than the current-gen model. Current leaks indicate a starting price of $1,299 for the flagship, on the base storage of 256GB. It’s still unknown if the non-Max Pro will be more expensive, too, though it could arrive at $1,099. The vanilla iPhone 17, however, is likely to remain at $799 with 128GB.

Lastly, the iPhone Air has a mixed record of price leaks. Early rumors indicated it could cost even more than the Pro Max variant, which would place its price over $1,200. More recent information, however, says it might retail for approximately 20% less than the flagship model, equivalent to about $960.

Have iPhone 17, SE4, and Air Prototypes Leaked?

Right now, no prototypes of the 2025 iPhones have leaked. That’s to be expected, considering most models’ hardware is still in early production stages (though most specifications have been defined).

For the iPhone SE4/16E, a few design dummies have appeared in the wild. Most of them are likely based on CAD renders sent by Apple to case manufacturers prior to the announcement. Companies use these 3D models to ensure their accessories will fit the new phones and be available from day one. It’s not rare, though, for such sketches, or dummies based on them, to appear as leaks.

iPhone Announcements Not Expected for 2025

On the matter of what’s not coming this year, some devices and features are surely out of question for 2025. One of them, stated in earlier paragraphs, is variable aperture for the camera, expected for the iPhone 18 Pro models.

Other feature that, in the best case scenario, will arrive only next year, is an under-display Face ID module. The rumors aren’t clear on whether the move includes the selfie camera or only other parts, like the laser projector.

There are two things, however, already known. Firstly, the under-display sensors will debut in the Pro models, with the vanilla iPhone only getting it in 2026. Secondly, the 2025 iPhone Pros will, at least, get a smaller Dynamic Island — no word on the regular model, though.

One of the most anticipated Apple devices is the rumored iPhone flip. It certainly won’t arrive this year, however, so you’ll still need to choose between an iPhone or a foldable phone. Many rumors indicate Apple’s first foldable will actually be a MacBook/iPad hybrid, not a phone.

This device could reach mass production later this year, though it’s not given it will be available before 2025 ends. After improving its technology and the miniaturization processes developed for the iPhone Air, Apple might finally announce the foldable iPhone. This one could leverage the flip format to feature the largest iPhone screen to date.

Rumors and leaks can be boring or exciting. Sometimes they confirm the lack of innovation in some areas, like single-digit (at best) improvements in battery life. In other occasions, however, they shed light over interesting novelties, such as the iPhone SE4/16E’s overhaul. Which kind do you think the rumors have been so far about this year’s iPhones?