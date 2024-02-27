iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Plus Tipped To Sport ProMotion Always-On Displays

Apple has yet to take the wraps off its iPhone 16 series, and the rumors surrounding the base models of next year’s iPhone 17 series have begun to swirl.

As per a report from The Elec, Apple may ship iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Plus with ProMotion Always-On Displays. If true, it will be the first time that Apple’s base iPhone models will support Always-On display.

The current base iPhone models — iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus — sport LTPS panels. Meanwhile, the more advanced LTPO panels are exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

LTPO panel allows iPhone 15 Pro models to run smoother by speeding up the display to a 120Hz refresh rate. Subsequently, this enables the screen to reach a 1Hz refresh rate for a more power-efficient run. That’s why iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max support the always-on display and can show the time, widgets, notifications, and even dimmed wallpaper even when it’s locked. Now, if rumors are true, this technology will come to base iPhone 17 models.

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Plus Could Receive the Biggest Display Upgrade Ever

BOE is reportedly developing the LTPO panel for the iPhone 17 series. Notably, it’s one of the world’s largest display manufacturers, and some of its clients include Huawei, Oppo, Vivo, and even Apple. In case BOE struggles with manufacturing, Apple will do its share of helping the company produce LTPO panels.

Alternatively, Apple might approach other display manufacturing giants such as Samsung or LG.

Similarly, display analyst Ross Young says the iPhone 16 Pro, set to release this year, may have a slightly taller screen. Next year, the base iPhone 17 will follow this change. The sizes of the devices might go up from 6.12 and 6.69 inches to 6.27 and 6.86 inches, which is a 2.5% increase in display size for both.

Regardless of the changes, all four iPhone 17 models will sport the ProMotion display with support for Always-On display. Rest assured, the countdown for the Apple iPhone 16 series has begun. Per schedule, Apple will release the iPhone 16 series at its fall event.

Source