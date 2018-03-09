Facebook’s Tracking Secrets, Listener Comments – TMO Daily Observations 2018-03-09 Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about how Facebook is really tracking you, and they respond to listener comments on Jeff's idea that it's time to drop "Hey" from "Hey Siri."

Alexa’s Creepy Laugh, Dropping Siri’s ‘Hey’ – TMO Daily Observations 2018-03-08 John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to offer their take on Amazon Alexa's creepy laughing bug, plus they weigh in on Jeff's idea that it's time to drop "Hey" from "Hey Siri."

Goodbye iTunes LP, WTF Portrait Videos – TMO Daily Observations 2018-03-07 Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Apple ending iTunes LP, plus they have something to say about the growing trend of recording and watching video on your smartphones in portrait mode.

Panic’s Download Problem and How Comcast Fixed it – TMO Daily Observations 2018-03-06 Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about the relationship between Comcast and Cogent, Panic's download problem linking the two together, and Net Neutrality.

Amazon’s Photo on Delivery, Apple’s Design Change Leadership – TMO Daily Observations 2018-03-05 Bryan Chaffin and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to discuss Amazon's Photo on Delivery feature and privacy concerns, plus they look at a list of Apple product features that were mocked but later became standards.

Apple Product Lifespan, Better Bluetooth Audio – TMO Daily Observations 2018-03-02 Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on a study showing how long Apple devices stay in use, plus they explain how to get better audio from Bluetooth connections.

How to Spot Apple Phishing Scams, When to Buy a New Apple Watch – TMO Daily Observations 2018-03-01 John Martellaro and the Maccast's Adam Christianson join Jeff Gamet to look at ways to spot phishing emails, plus they discuss the conundrum of when to buy a new Apple Watch.

Apple’s Expanding TV Show Lineup, John’s Big Screen iPhone Love – TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-28 Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Apple's original TV show plans, plus John gets all excited about bigger iPhone screens.

Apple Uses Google Servers for iCloud Storage, and that’s no Big Deal – TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-27 Bryan Chaffin, along with Adam Christianson from the Maccast, join Jeff Gamet to talk about Apple using Google's servers to store our iCloud data, plus the media's reaction to the years-old news.

Apple Headphones, Samsung’s AR Emoji – TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-26 Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on a report that Apple is making its own branded over-the-ear headphones, plus they react to Samsung's AR Emoji feature on the Galaxy S9 smartphone.

How We Use Smart Speakers, the Future of Companion Robots – TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-23 Andrew Orr and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at a survey showing how consumer use their smart speakers, plus they talk about the future of companion robots.

What You Need to Know About the FCC Anti-Net Neutrality Changes – TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-22 John Martellaro joins Jeff Gamet to talk about the state of Net Neutrality now that the FCC's "Restoring Internet Freedom" is in place, along with what we can expect to happen next.

AirPlay 2 goes MIA, How to Improve macOS Update Notifications – TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-21 Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to discuss what may happen next now that AirPlay 2 has been pulled from iOS 11.3 developer beta 3, plus they have some ideas on how to improve Apple's software update notifications in macOS.

iPhone X Perceived Failure, Siri’s Device Delegation – TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-20 John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to talk about the perception that iPhone X sales are tanking, plus they explain Siri's hierarchy in deciding when it should respond from your iPhone, iPad, or HomePod.

Goodbye Twitter Mac App, HomePod Blind Sound Test – TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-19 Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at the options now that Twitter has announced its Mac client is no more. They also offer up their thoughts on David Pogue's HomePod sound quality blind test.

Mobile Safari Security Tips, HomePod as a HomeKit Hub – TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-16 John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to share some tips on improving your online privacy in Mobile Safari, plus they look at HomePod's place as a HomeKit hub.

iOS 11 Telugu Text Bug, the Mac’s Good Old Days of Snow Leopard – TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-15 Andrew Orr and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to explain the Telugu text bug in iOS 11, and they also look at what we'd miss out on if Apple took us back to the good old days of OS X Snow Leopard.

Skype’s Big Security Flaw, Verizon’s Locked iPhones – TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-14 John Martellaro and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to discuss Microsoft's decision to not patch a Skype updater security flaw, plus they offer up their thoughts on Verizon stopping unlocked iPhone sales.

HomePod from a Musicians Perspective – TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-13 Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at HomePod from a musician's perspective, discuss how the smart speaker works with Apple TV, and more.