Winner Announcement – September 2nd, 2024
The moment you’ve been waiting for is here. We’re excited to announce the winner of the iPhone 15 Pro Max giveaway.
Congratulations to David L! We’ve already contacted David to confirm further details and arrange the shipping of his brand-new iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Thank you to everyone who participated—stay tuned for future giveaways!
We’re taking the opportunity to celebrate our readership by starting a recurring giveaway event on The Mac Observer. With the first edition, we’ve chosen to highlight the restart of our podcast, The Mac Observer Show, in a new format, now weekly, but still under the powerful wings of Ken Ray, our dedicated host.
The prize will be an iPhone 15 Pro Max, which can be won by users tuning in from most international countries (please see terms & conditions for the complete exception list). The event will run until the start of September 2024, and winners will be announced right away. Once a winner is picked by the raffle system we’re using, our staff will first verify that all conditions have been met properly and then contact the user to establish shipping & other details (if possible, we’ll try to get the color you want).
How do I sign up?
There’s a secret page containing the sign-up form. In order to find it, simply search in your browser (through Google, DuckDuckGo, Bing, Yahoo, or otherwise) for the following secret phrase:
macobserver 153826
Terms & conditions
- This is an international giveaway (except when we can not ship to your country).
- We can ship prizes to most regions in North America, Europe, and Australia. If the prize offered is not available for shipping in your country, we may contact you to offer a similar device or the counter value of the product.
- We are not responsible for lost shipments.
- We are not responsible if your giveaway prize malfunctions.
- You must be the age of majority in your country of residence.
- We are not responsible for any duties or import fees that you may incur.
- Only one set of entries per person; please do not enter multiple email addresses. We will verify all winners and if we detect multiple email addresses by the same person you will not be eligible to win.
- We reserve all rights to make any changes to this giveaway.
- Shipment might take two to four weeks to arrive.
- The full terms & conditions will be found in the sign-up form.
2 thoughts on “iPhone 15 Pro Max International Giveaway – Winner Announced!”
I tried entering giveaway, but it just takes me to this page, but doesn’t
tell me if I’ve entered.
Hi! To take part in the giveaway, you have to find our secret entry page by googling: macobserver 153826. Once you access the page, you’ll find six different ways to enter the giveaway: 1. Subscribe to our newsletter 2. Follow our X account 3. Subscribe to The Mac Observer Show 4. Visit our YouTube channel 5. Visit our Facebook page or 6. Refer friends for extra entries. I hope this helps!