How to Set Different Lock Screen and Home Screen Wallpapers on iPhone

The first thing you probably do when customizing your smartphone is change the background. A personalized display gives it a truly unique touch and represents your personal style and preferences. If you’re aiming for an even more distinct look, then setting different Lock Screen and Home Screen wallpapers on your iPhone can be a great option. Here’s a quick guide that’ll walk you through the steps.

How to Set Different Wallpapers on Your Lock Screen and Home Screen

Time needed: 2 minutes You’ve always had the option to customize both screens separately. It’s one of the iPhone’s oldest features. Apple overhauled the steps to do this in iOS 16. Ever since then, however, the process has mostly remained the same, even on iOS 18. Here’s how it all works: Tap and hold the Lock Screen to open the wallpaper switcher. Then, tap the blue Plus icon (+) located in the lower-right corner. Tap Photos to select an image or pick a pre-existing wallpaper. Make the necessary adjustments to the wallpaper and hit Add. Tap Customize Home Screen to set a Home Screen wallpaper. Tap the option for Photo at the bottom of the resulting page. Choose any image you want to apply on your Home Screen. Tap Done to confirm your selection and then exit the menu.

NOTE If you don’t want to use an image, you can use a solid color or even a gradient as your Home Screen wallpaper. Just tap the relevant option on the Home Screen customization page and choose a color.

How to Change Your Existing Home Screen Wallpaper

If you’re not happy with the image you’ve chosen for your Home Screen in an existing wallpaper set, you can swap it out while keeping your Lock Screen

Launch the Settings app and navigate to Wallpaper. Tap the Customize button on the Home Screen preview window. Select the Photo option located at the bottom of the resulting page.

Select any image you want to use as your new Home Screen wallpaper. Tap Done to confirm the selection. Then, tap Done again to exit the menu.



NOTE You can also modify your existing wallpaper set from the Lock Screen. Simply tap and hold the Lock Screen, and hit Customize. Then, pick whether you want to alter your Home Screen or Lock Screen.

How to Change Your Existing Lock Screen Wallpaper

Does your Lock Screen look a bit blurry? Or maybe it just looks off? If you’re not satisfied with how it complements your Home Screen, you can tweak this part of your wallpaper set.