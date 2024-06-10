Apple Vision Pro Expands Globally: Pre-Orders Begin June 13

If you have been waiting for the Apple Vision Pro outside of the U.S., there’s finally some good news. Apple today announced during the Worldwide Developers Conference 2024 that its top-dollar Vision Pro mixed reality headset will be available in more regions starting June 28th.

The Vision Pro will hit the shelves in China, Japan, and Singapore on June 28th, leading the pack, with Germany, France, Australia, the UK, and Canada following suit on July 12th. Up until this point, Apple has been selling the headset for $3,499 in the U.S. Additionally, developers have had the chance to test out the Vision Pro at select spots across the globe.

Although the sales of Vision Pro have dipped in the U.S., the global availability announcement will tell us about the international demand for the Apple Vision Pro. That said, preorders in China, Japan, and Singapore will kick off on June 13th at 6 PM PT or 9 PM ET, giving customers in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the UK their first chance to place orders on June 28th at 5 AM PT or 8 AM ET.

“The enthusiasm for Apple Vision Pro has been extraordinary, and we are thrilled to introduce the magic of spatial computing to more customers around the world,” said Tim Cook, announcing the global expansion of Vision Pro.

In related news, Apple has also announced visionOS 2.0, the next operating system for the Apple Vision Pro mixed-reality headset. Furthermore, the precise pricing in the mentioned markets is under wraps now, but we’ll likely come across it soon.