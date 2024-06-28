Apple Vision Pro Is Now Available in China, Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore

Apple has finally expanded the availability of Vision Pro in more countries, including China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore, just right on schedule. The pre-orders for China mainland, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore commenced on June 14.

“Customers can visit the Apple Store online to book a personal one-on-one demo of Apple Vision Pro,” says Apple.

For Chinese users, Alibaba’s Taobao app will allow them to virtually test drive Xiaomi cars and try out different makeup styles using its new headset. In addition, the JD.Vision app will assist users in virtually placing products in their homes, supported by an AI chatbot. The official launch of Apple Vision Pro in China also marks the end of $13 or 98 yuan per hour rentals.

Meanwhile, those planning to buy Apple Vision Pro in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the UK can pre-order on June 28. The devices will be available starting July 12.

Vision Pro’s next software update, visionOS 2, is expected to debut in the fall alongside its iPhone, iPad, Mac, Watch, and Apple TV counterparts. Currently, visionOS 2 is in developer beta, and regular users should avoid installing pre-release software. Developer betas are mainly for developers and testers.

In related news, Apple has reportedly canceled the plans for Apple Vision Pro 2 in favor of an affordable Apple Vision. According to the report, Apple Vision Pro’s affordable version could debut at a price tag of $1,500 (compared to the current Apple Vision Pro’s $3,500 pricing) by the end of 2025.