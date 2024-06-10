Apple Announces visionOS 2 with Updates to Spatial Photos and More

Today, Apple has officially announced visionOS 2 at WWDC 2024. The first new major software update for the device, this update includes several notable features. These features include an update to the Photos app, additional SharePlay features, new gestures and more.

visionOS 2 will likely see a fall release, with developer and public betas to follow soon.

What’s New in visionOS

One of the largest features for visionOS 2 is Apple’s spatial computing. One example would be the update to the Photos app, which provides new depth to your photos and memories modeled for the VisionPro. The Photos app also includes improvements SharePlay, which provides more sharing options with the Vision Pro.

visionOS also brings new updated gestures to Home view, which can also expand to the Mac Virtual Display. Apple is also bringing multiview within the TV app.

A new Commute Mode will also allow Vision Pro users to have a more private experience while using public transport. Apple is also expanding developer tools as well, including APIs for enterprises and expansions toward spatial capabilities, including video.

Additionally, visionOS 2 will also include mouse support, guest users and enhancements to Mindfulness.

How to Download visionOS 2

Expect a fall release for the new update, though expect developer and public betas to arrive soon. You can check out our guide here if you would like to learn more about the betas available for visionOS. Personally, I would suggest waiting for the official release, but the choice is yours.

Be sure to keep following TMO for the latest and greatest concerning the Apple Vision Pro.