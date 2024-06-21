‘Warped Kart Racers’ and ‘Cityscapes: Sim Builder’ Hit Apple Vision Pro as Spatial Titles

VR headsets have typically always been linked with gaming and have been a favorite among gamers. Despite its immersive capabilities, Apple Vision Pro has largely missed this mark. But things are changing and changing for good. Apple Arcade players who use Apple Vision Pro can now dive into two new spatial titles using the mixed-reality headset, which is also expanding to more countries in the coming weeks.

The two new spatial titles on Vision Pro include Warped Kart Racers and Cityscapes: Sim Builder. Starting today, Warped Kart Racers is up for grabs, but Apple announced that Cityscapes: Sim Builder will join the lineup on July 3rd.

If you have previously played Warped Kart Racers, you would be delighted to know that it is now offering a spatial mode where you can steer, drift, and toss items using hand gestures. The popular kart racing game stars characters from shows like Family Guy and King of the Hill, making it a fun ride for animated series fans.

Moreover, Cityscapes: Sim Builder has already been honored as Apple Arcade Game of the Year and a finalist for the Apple Design Award. It lets players build and shape entire cities using their hands via Apple Vision Pro. With Vision Pro’s hand tracking, you’ll have a bird’s-eye view of your town, allowing you to modify and enhance it whenever you like. That said, it’s pretty much going to be fun playing around with Apple Vision Pro’s capabilities.

“These games join more than a dozen spatial titles on Apple Arcade, including Game Room, WHAT THE GOLF?, Super Fruit Ninja, and recent releases such as Where Cards Fall, Crossy Road Castle, and Solitaire Stories,” says Apple.

Moreover, reports hint that Apple has halted the development of Vision Pro’s successor — Vision Pro 2 — in favor of an affordable mixed-reality headset. While the specifics are under wraps now, it’s said to come at an attractive price tag of around $1500, which is more than half of the current Apple Vision Pro’s $3500 price tag.