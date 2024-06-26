How To Use Insight on Apple TV in iOS 18

Picture this: you’re settling into a movie night with your friends. As the plot thickens, an actor who looks vaguely familiar appears. You rack your brain, but you just can’t remember their name. Or maybe a captivating song plays in the background, and you want to Shazam it without interrupting the show.

Apple TV knows these struggles. And in response, they’re introducing InSight on tvOS 18 and iOS 18. It’s a new feature that lets you pull up real-time information about actors and songs using your iPhone. You don’t have to pause the movie anymore. Simply point your iPhone at the screen as needed and go through the details that appear. Here’s everything you need to know about using InSight.

NOTE As of Developer Beta 1 of tvOS 18 and iOS 18, InSight isn’t available yet. Apple is set to release Public Beta versions a few weeks after WWDC 24, although most Apple Intelligence features will arrive this fall of 2024.

How To Use InSight on Apple TV

Time needed: 10 minutes Here’s how to use InSight on tvOS 18 and iOS 18: While watching an Apple original show or movie, swipe down on your Siri remote, or your iPhone if you’re using it as your remote. InSight should automatically display details about the actors and background music playing in the scene in real-time. Fast-forward or rewind to scenes showing the actor or playing the song you want to check on InSight.

Unfortunately, InSight only works on Apple original shows and movies. But with competitors already offering similar features, e.g., Amazon Prime Video X-Ray, it’s not impossible for Apple to support a broader range soon.

While InSight has yet to come, note that there are plenty of other features you can test on the Developer Beta release of tvOS 18.