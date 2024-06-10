Apple Announces iOS 18 With Enhanced Privacy, More Lock Screen Options, App Improvements, and More

Apple just announced iOS 18, the next major operating system for the iPhone. This update promises to be the biggest in years, and brings all kinds of cosmetic and practical changes.

iOS 18 introduces major privacy improvements, new Hom Screen and Control Center options, and revamps numerous in-house apps.

Here’s what’s new:

Privacy

iOS comes with a bunch of privacy features that are focused on controlling who can access apps on your iPhone. Here’s what’s new:

Lock apps with Face ID.

Hide apps.

Hide an app and put it in a Hidden Apps folder that Face ID also protects.

Home Screen and Control Center

Besides these headliners, iOS 18 introduces several other features, including:

New Home Screen Layout.

Revamped Control Center.

Change the Icons’ color.

Tinted icons in Dark Mode.

App improvements

Many of Apple’s stock apps will receive significant improvements with iOS 18:

Improvements to the Mail app.

app. Scheduling Texts in iMessage .

. Tap to Cash and other Wallet improvements.

and other improvements. Updated Journal app.

app. Game Mode .

. Revamped Photos app.

iOS 18 will be available to the public in September, with the developer beta coming soon.