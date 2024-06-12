All the Changes to Wallet App in iOS 18: Tap to Cash, Event Tickets, and More

The WWDC 2024 conference introduced many new features for iOS 18, including some interesting updates to the Wallet app. Apple Wallet has always been an essential digital companion for me and many other iPhone users. I use it to store credit cards, tickets, and boarding passes, among others, in a single convenient place.

Now, iOS 18 has leveled up the Wallet app. Let’s check out all the new features.

Tap to Cash

iOS 18 introduces the Tap to Cash function, an absolute game changer for money transfers. Like with payment terminals, you can now tap your iPhone to another iPhone or Apple Watch to send payments.

Simply bring two iPhones together, similar to using AirDrop, to initiate Apple Cash transactions—you don’t even need their contact number or bank details to initiate transactions. This feature almost eliminates the need to carry around cash.

Redesigned Event Tickets

Apple also announced an upgraded version for event tickets. Tickets now include interactive maps to help attendees navigate the venue easily.

What’s more, the Event Guide provides more details about the venue, such as available food counters, bag policies, and merchandise information, with recommendations from other Apple apps.

Rewards and Installments

The Wallet app now functions as a comprehensive finance management tool. You can view your points balance and reward programs directly within the app. These reward points can then be used for purchases online and in apps using Apple Pay.

Similarly, you have access to installment-based financing options offered by your bank directly through the Wallet app.

These innovative features transform the Wallet app into a powerful financial hub. From sending money to your friends with just a tap to managing your money and rewards, everything is now on your iPhone.