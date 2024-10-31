With iOS 18.1, along with access to exciting new features, you may also face issues like notifications not appearing in your notification center or on your lock screen. While the new version can be a bit unstable, other factors could also cause this notification glitch. Maybe the notification switch isn’t on, the app doesn’t have notification permissions, or there’s a network issue. Here, you’ll find practical solutions to help you resolve notifications not working on iOS 18/18.1.

How to Fix Notifications Not Working on iOS 18/18.1

If notifications are not working on iOS 18/18.1, the issue might be within the software itself. Since new release versions of iOS often come with bugs and glitches (like missing apps from your home screen), certain features can sometimes malfunction or act unpredictably.

In this situation, your best move is to wait for Apple to roll out the next iOS 18 update. Apple’s software team works continuously to identify and resolve bugs reported by users, so you can expect fixes in upcoming releases.

Time needed: 1 minute Open the Settings app on your iPhone and tap General.

Tap Software Update > Update Now if an update is available.



Updating your apps can help in fixing issues that might prevent notification alerts from appearing as expected. App developers frequently release updates to address compatibility problems with new iOS versions, like iOS 18.1, which sometimes introduces changes that older app versions aren’t optimized for. When you update your apps, you ensure they can interact smoothly with the latest iOS systems, eliminating bugs or conflicts that might disrupt notifications.

Open the App Store on your iPhone. Tap the profile icon on the top right corner of the screen. Scroll until you see the Upcoming Automatic Updates section and tap Update All.



3. Check Notification Settings

If you’re missing notifications from specific apps on your iPhone, you can check if notifications are enabled for those apps with these steps:

Head to Settings > Notifications and select the app from which you’re not seeing notifications.

Turn on the Allow Notifications switch. Choose your preferred Banner Style and toggle on Sounds. If you want notifications to appear on your lock screen, make sure to tick the Lock Screen option. Repeat these steps for each app to ensure you get all your notifications.



4. Turn Off Low Data Mode

Low Data Mode restricts background data usage, which can interfere with real-time notifications from apps that rely on consistent connectivity. By disabling it, you allow your apps to refresh and sync in the background, ensuring notifications come through without delays.

If you are on Cellular Data, follow the steps below to turn off Low Data Mode:

Go to Settings and tap Cellular. Tap Cellular Data Options. Turn off Low Data Mode.

If you are on Wi-Fi, use the following steps to turn off Low Data Mode:

Go to Settings and select Wi-Fi. Tap the Info button next to the connected Wi-Fi network.

Disable the Low Data Mode toggle.



5. Keep Apps Open in the Background

When you close an app completely, you may inadvertently stop it from running the necessary background tasks that allow notifications to come through, especially with newer updates like iOS 18/18.1. By keeping the app open in the background, you allow it to maintain a constant connection with its server so that notifications can be pushed through without delay.

6. Restart iPhone

The tried-and-true way to troubleshoot electronic devices is to restart them, and it often works wonders. Give this a go with your iPhone: restart it; you may find notifications start working normally again.

Press and hold both the Power and Volume Down/Up buttons simultaneously for a few seconds.

When the power off screen appears, slide the Power Off button to the right to turn off your phone.

Wait a few seconds. Press and hold the Power button until the Apple logo appears on the screen.

7. Enable Notification Center on Lock Screen

Notification Center lets you control if you receive notifications on your lock screen. If the Notification Center switch is greyed out, you won’t see any notifications on your lock screen. Here’s how to enable it:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap Face ID & Passcode.

Scroll down to find the Notification Center toggle and turn it on to activate lock screen notifications.





8. Ensure Focus Mode is Turned Off

When you activate Focus mode on your iPhone, notifications won’t come through. To start receiving notifications again, simply turn off Focus mode. Here’s how:

Swipe down from the top right corner of the screen to open Control Center. Tap the Focus button to turn it off.



9. Turn Off Low Power Mode to Allow Notifications

If you’re not seeing notifications in iOS 18/18.1, Low Power Mode might be the reason. It’s designed to save battery, but it can also restrict background activities like notifications. Turning it off could bring your notifications back.