iOS 18.3 Under Fire: Users Slam Buggy Update, Call for Fixes as Android Debate Heats Up

Following the release of the latest iOS update, the internet is buzzing with opinions, and it seems people are disappointed with iOS 18.3. Users on forums like Reddit have complained about buggy performance, regretting their decision to update.

iOS 18.3 Glitches: What Users Are Reporting

For example, one user shared a screenshot of their iPhone display malfunctioning after the update. Other Redditors chimed in, sharing that they’re experiencing similar issues. Many have compared it to the iOS 11 release in 2017, riddled with bugs.

In response, several users recommended performing a factory reset and reinstalling iOS from scratch. However, many argued that this seems excessive—a solution nobody should need in 2025. The comments make it clear that users expect more from technology, particularly from industry leaders like Apple.

Time to Jump Ship?

The disappointment with iOS 18.3 has also fueled the age-old debate of iOS vs. Android. Frustrated iPhone users have expressed interest in switching to Android devices, such as those from Samsung, for better reliability and performance.

People are also upset that several expected features, particularly improvements to Apple Intelligence, were missing in iOS 18.3.

However, despite the palpable disappointment with iOS 18.3, most users report that the update works fine and they’re not experiencing any issues. Perhaps the buggy performance will soon be resolved with incremental updates. After all, new software releases are often prone to issues that are resolved over time.

Whether you’re disappointed or satisfied with iOS 18.3, there’s no denying that we’re all expecting much more from the forthcoming iOS 18.4. It promises to be a major update that will hopefully fix bugs and introduce exciting new features. Have you updated to iOS 18.3 yet? Share your experience in the comments below!