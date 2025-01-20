Should I Download iOS 18? Staying Current in 2025

Considering this is one of the largest software updates from Apple in quite a while, the answer seems obvious. However, there are a couple of factors that may cause you to hesitate when going for the Update Now button. I’m here today to tell you to stuff your worries in a sack because making the move to iOS 18 is the right choice.

Is It Worth Installing iOS 18?

So long as your iPhone is compatible, it’s almost always a good idea to ensure your device is as up-to-date as possible.

Before digging more into why updating to iOS 18 is important, I want to take a quick look at two of the big reasons people may be hesitant, which are likely due to bugs and concerns about Apple Intelligence. Regarding bugs, many users did have complaints about iOS 18. However, many of these problems were from folks complaining about battery drain and their device overheating. There were also some issues in iOS 18.2 that are being taken care of within iOS 18.3.

While both of these concerns are somewhat valid, it’s important to remember what an absolutely massive update iOS 18 is. If you haven’t updated in a while, the download may actually exceed the typical 4GB size. Really though, this only stresses the importance of keeping your iPhone up-to-date. Battery drain is pretty typical for the first few days after a major update, and further updates continue to improve this issue for those really having problems.

The (Artificial) Elephant in the Room: Apple Intelligence

This next issue some folks may have warranted its own section: some may despise the idea of Apple Intelligence being on their device. While there are some smaller things that people may not like about iOS 18 (what Apple did to the Photo app being a somewhat justified complaint), a lot of folks may be hesitant about iOS 18 due to Apple Intelligence.

As someone whose job is constantly impacted by artificial intelligence, I’m not exactly the biggest fan of it. Despite this, I still think Apple Intelligence does more good than harm. I like Genmoji, and overall I like my notifications being summarized. Even though I enjoy these features, it’s likely that some people are intentionally avoiding the update because of Apple Intelligence.

In this instance, all I can really say is that disabling the feature is as easy as navigating to Settings > Apple Intelligence & Siri and tapping the button directly at the top of the menu. Even as someone who isn’t always a fan of AI, I will say Apple Intelligence is, at the very least, worth checking out.

At the end of the day, it’s your device and you can do what you want with it. While hesitations about Apple Intelligence are understandable, you’re missing out on critical security updates and bug patches if you don’t upgrade your device. Personally, there are things outside of Apple’s AI that I really like about iOS 18, including RCS messaging, new Home Screen customizations, and the ability to share Wi-Fi passwords with a QR code.

At the time of this writing, however, I will say that if you haven’t made the jump to iOS 18, you should wait for iOS 18.3, as it does address some small problems found in iOS 18.2. Considering iOS 18.3 is currently in its third beta phase, it’s likely the update will be released by the end of January. Of course, remember that you can always check for an update via Settings > General > Software Update.

In short, Apple Intelligence may make iOS 18 a bumpy experience for some, but many individuals like it. Be that as it may, it’s a feature you can disable, and installing the update ensures your device remains secure.

What’s holding you back from installing iOS 18? If you’re already running it, let me know in the comments what you think about it.