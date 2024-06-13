Should I Install iOS 18? 3 Reasons

Apple introduced iOS 18 as one of its biggest updates yet. The first Developer Beta version is now available for users enrolled in the Apple Beta Software Program. However, the real question is, should you install iOS 18 on your devices?

The allure of using the latest OS is undeniable. I was also tempted to try out all the incredible new features, such as the newly designed Home Screen, Photos app, Calculator, and Control Center. But before you dive head first and cater to this temptation, it’s crucial to understand the potential pitfalls.

I will walk you through all the benefits and downsides of installing this new iOS version and whether you should go for it. Let’s get started.

Reasons To Install: The Beta Buzz

Let’s discuss all the reasons why you should install iOS 18 on your iPhone. The buzz is real, and you won’t want to miss out.

1. Early Access

If I had to guess, the reason you’re in this dilemma is that you want to test the new features Apple has to offer. It’s iOS 18, after all; who wouldn’t? Although this first Developer Beta version still lacks major upgrades, you’ll get a sneak peek at the future of the iPhone.

2. For Tech Enthusiasts

If you’re a tech geek like me, then you should definitely go for it. These early beta versions have so much to explore and learn from. There will definitely be bugs and errors that you can study and report to Apple. In turn, you can simply contribute to polishing the final release of iOS 18.

Potential Downsides: The Beta Blues

Now, it’s time for the real talk. Most users or tech enthusiasts like me would recommend not installing the beta version just yet because of a list of downsides that come with it.

1. Bugs and More Bugs!

Although Apple introduced those incredible features, these beta versions are not yet stable. First betas are notorious for bugs, crashes, and features still under construction.

Many users who downloaded iOS 18 have been experiencing battery issues, plus their device gets warm to touch within hours of usage. The iPhone is designed to dissipate heat when in use. However, it shouldn’t feel like a hand warmer just because you’re running a few apps.

2. Not All Features

Apple Intelligence has been the highlight of the entire WWDC 2024 conference. Yet, this feature is a no-show in the first beta version of iOS 18.

3. App Compatibility Issues

Your favorite apps might not function as intended on the new beta software. Missing features or crashes can create frustration in the long term.

Is Your Device Beta-Ready? A Checklist

If you are still looking to install iOS 18 after weighing the pros and cons, you can proceed with checking for device compatibility.

1. Use a Secondary Device Only!

Don’t install the developer beta version on your primary device. You’ll risk data loss, degrading battery life, and other issues. Hence, it’s best to use a spare iPhone and proceed with this.

Or else, make sure you have a backup of all your data and then you might install it.

2. Ready For Instability?

Since the time I downloaded iOS 18, not everything has been sunshine and rainbows. The features I tested are incredible, no doubt. But the constant need to charge my iPhone, plus the fact that it gets super hot, is really frustrating. Prepares for crashes and lagging.

Beta or Wait? The iOS 18 First Bite

If you ask me, I would recommend to surely wait for a more stable version before you test out iOS 18 on your iPhone.

The Public beta will be here in a few months and that might be the best choice. Ultimately, the choice is yours.

If you have the appetite and tolerance to manage all the bugs and issues, then without a doubt go for it. However, if you are looking for a more seamless experience, then wait it out.

Weigh all the pros and cons and do your research thoroughly. Don’t forget to back up your device before installing (if you are going to). Happy experimenting (or waiting)!