You Can Lock and Hide Apps With Face ID in iOS 18

Apple announced iOS 18 yesterday during the WWDC 2024 conference. The new operating system introduces all kinds of improvements and new features, including the ChatGPT integration, Genmoji, and more.

Perhaps the most welcome feature Apple announced yesterday is the ability to lock apps with Face ID, a feature that has until now only been available when trying to access the Deleted folder in the Photos app. But now, users will be able to protect every single app on their iPhones with Face ID.

On top of that, users can also hide apps they don’t want others to find out about. Hidden apps will be placed inside a Hidden folder, which will also be protected by Face ID or password. Not very subtle, given that the folder is still visible among other folders, but it’s better than nothing.

When an app is locked or hidden, its contents like messages, emails, or pictures are hidden from search, notifications, and other places across the system.

iOS 18 is already available to download as a Developer Beta, with the public version coming this September.