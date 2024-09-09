6 Ways To Find the Phone Number on an iPhone

It’s surprisingly easy to forget your own phone number with the sleuth of instant messaging platforms available on iPhone. Take me as an example. I use Messenger and WhatsApp every day, so I rarely need to call or text people. It’s embarrassing that I can’t recall this short 10-digit number. Of course, that doesn’t mean I (or anyone else, for that matter) should forget these contact details altogether.

Whether you just switched to a new phone or are using a temporary SIM card, the search can feel more complicated than it should. But don’t call your carrier just yet for help. Here’s a quick, easy guide to navigate your Phone and Settings apps.

How To Find Your Phone Number on an iPhone

1. Open My Card

Time needed: 2 minutes Apple syncs and saves your contact information across your linked devices automatically. In most cases, you’ll have a Contact Poster or card in the Phone app. It’s the quickest and easiest solution here unless your iPhone displays your iMessage email address instead. Open the Phone app and go to Contacts. Tap [Apple ID profile name] My Card. Check the Phone section.

2. Check Phone Settings

The Settings app shows you all essential information about your device, including your phone number. It pulls this data straight from your SIM card, so you can rest assured that it’s 100 percent accurate and reliable.

Go to the Settings app. Open Phone—on iOS 18, scroll down to Apps > Phone. You’ll see your contact information listed in My Number.



3. Configure SIM Settings

Users with two SIM cards (physical SIM and eSIM) should go straight to the SIM Settings section under Cellular in Settings. This is the quickest way to view details for each SIM card.

NOTE You can also take this chance to set or update your SIM PIN if you forget it frequently. Creating an extra layer of security prevents unauthorized use of your SIM card if your device phone is ever lost. Having a PIN also adds a step during phone reboots, but it’s worth the peace of mind.

Open Settings. Tap Cellular. Select SIM Applications (if available, depending on carrier) or SIM PIN. Look for your phone number listed under the SIM settings.



4. Launch iMessage or FaceTime

iMessage and FaceTime will display the email and phone number registered to your account. Just note that you might have more than one enabled. It’s a good idea to cross-check any details you find with the above solutions listed.

Open Settings. Tap Messages or FaceTime—on iOS 18, scroll down to Apps first. You’ll see your contact details listed under the You Can Be Reached By iMessage At or You Can Be Reached By FaceTime At sections.



5. Double-Check the Lock Screen

Some carriers display phone numbers on device lock screens for quick access during emergencies. It’s useful if you need to share your details fast without unlocking your device. Although this feature isn’t universal across all carriers, there’s no harm in double-checking while troubleshooting.

6. Call a Friend

When all else fails, the simplest method is often the most effective: call a friend. Your phone number is shown on the recipient’s device when you make a phone call—this works whether you’re using a physical SIM or eSIM.

You’ll find this trick helpful if the issue is related to your SIM activation or iPhone. It bypasses any iOS bugs or glitches hiding your contact details, but the downside is you’ll need someone to receive your call.

Open the Phone app. Dial the number of a friend or family member. Once the call connects, ask them to check their caller ID for your phone number.

Write down the number, or ask them to text it back to you.

At least one of the above solutions is guaranteed to show your contact details. If not, there might be an issue with your SIM card. It’s probably not fully activated yet, or there are geo-specific issues with your network. Your mobile carrier should have a more detailed explanation for you.