I switched to an iPhone and never looked back

I’ve been a hardcore Android user for years. The endless customization and ever-expanding variety of devices kept me firmly in its camp. But then, two years ago, something shifted. The allure of the Apple ecosystem, with its seamless integration and user-friendly interface, became too strong to resist. I took the plunge and switched to iPhone.

Here is how the transition went and everything I have experienced so far.

Moving From Android to iPhone

The transition process wasn’t so easy for me. Moving from a device that I had used for years and then shifting to something entirely different felt a bit overwhelming. Thanks to the Move to iOS app, however, data transfers still went smoothly.

Speaking of the sudden shift, it wasn’t like ripping off a band-aid but more like carefully navigating a new bridge. There were several moments where I would ask “Where’s that setting?” or “How do I do this here?”

If you’ve been in my place before, you know what I am talking about when it comes to the “no back button” on Apple devices. It took me a lot of time to come to terms with this whole situation because it was very difficult.

Performance and Responsiveness

After using it for a few years now, the first thing that I can say from the experience is the unparalleled user-friendly interface of the iPhone.

Apps launch within microseconds without waiting for them to load. The animation when scrolling through menus and web pages is very smooth and lag-free. Also, multitasking between apps feels effortless, devoid of any slowdowns.

Another incredible change I felt here was the overall performance. The iPhone is known for its speed, even after prolonged use. After using my iPhone 12 for a few years now, it still looks as good as new and performs mostly the same.

Simplicity Over Customization

This is something many of you might have differing views on. Hear me out! Android’s UI is highly customizable, and there is no debate about it; tinkering with themes, icon packs, and launcher setups has always felt empowering.

However, iOS has an elegant design and simplicity that you cannot overlook. Everything is there, and you are not lost in a maze of options. I have started to love this, unlike the many options Android offers.

With iOS 18 coming later this year, we will have more options to customize the app, making it more aesthetically pleasing and organized.

Battery Life

One of the best parts of getting an iPhone is its incredible battery life. I can easily charge it in the morning and use it moderately all day. I mostly browse the internet, watch movies and series, and scroll mindlessly through Instagram, with still a little battery power to end the day.

Similarly, charging the iPhone is smooth, too. It takes about an hour to charge fully and does not need any fast-charging technology.

Over time, I have adopted many ways to keep the battery healthy, such as using Low Power Mode, turning off unnecessary Location settings, and restarting the iPhone once every week. It has helped a lot.

I have had the best experience with Apple’s frequent software updates. Let me tell you, it’s a breath of fresh air compared to the update chaos I used to deal with on Android.

Unlike the fragmentation issue with Android updates, these updates typically roll out for all compatible devices simultaneously. This means you get the latest security patches, bug fixes, and new features as soon as they’re available.

Similarly, software updates come with long-term support. If you are currently using the iPhone SE, launched in 2020, you can download the latest iOS 18. Knowing your phone will stay secure and up-to-date with the latest features gives you peace of mind.

iPhone Just Never Hangs

It’s surprising yet incredible that my iPhone just never hangs or freezes randomly. The stability of the iPhone has been a game-changer for my productivity. I can rely on my phone to perform consistently without random hiccups.

I constantly check my emails and chat with my friends on WhatsApp while watching a football match, and the iPhone has never crashed. Sure, it isn’t 100% foolproof, but it works perfectly most of the time.

Kudos to the fact that Apple designed the iPhone hardware and software in house, making all of the above possible. They do not allow random buggy apps on the App Store that could cause crashes or freezes on your iPhone.

AirDrop Effect

AirDrop is a godsend. I have a Mac as well, and transferring files has been a piece of cake. If you are running iOS 17 or later, you can connect two iPhones, transfer files and contacts, and do much more.

Earlier, using Bluetooth or even wire transfer was a significant hassle. It took hours, and even the transfer failed multiple times. Furthermore, AirDrop prioritizes security since it only works if the sender and recipient are near each other.

Camera: It Really Lives Up to the Hype

Many of my friends have solely switched to an iPhone for a camera. It wasn’t until I actually got my hands on one that I understood the hype behind it.

I am always impressed by its ability to capture stunning images in low light. I have always been highly disappointed with my Android camera, especially when capturing images at night. Furthermore, I love taking images of nature and random everyday things around me; the color accuracy and detail are incredible.

The fact that there are full-length films shot on an iPhone speaks volumes about the incredible camera quality.

Security

Apple has made sure its devices are secure from malware or third-party software that could harm the system. However, many users might feel restricted because they cannot download third-party apps on their devices, making their experience limited.

But that is the best part. iOS is a closed ecosystem, which means the tech giant has more control over the software and hardware that goes into iPhones. I never have to worry about using any anti-virus software on my iPhone or even MacBook.

Better Resale Value

We all know Apple is one of the biggest brands worldwide. The iPhone is perceived as a premium device, and this perception translates to a higher resale value even after several years.

I currently own an iPhone 12, and depending on the condition, its resale value can be around $300-$400. Anyone looking to buy their first iPhone can definitely grab one for a good price.

That’s not all. As mentioned above, even older iPhones get the most recent software updates. Hence, many users are still grabbing onto their iPhone SE and iPhone 11, which are also in perfect condition.

Not Everything is Rainbow and Sunshine

After reading my opinion above about Apple and iPhones, you might feel that I am some kind of Apple fanboy. But trust me, I am fully aware that the iPhone isn’t perfect, and I have a few troubles with it.

The fact that iPhones do not have a headphone jack has been bothersome on so many levels. Not everyone wishes to buy those fancy AirPods, and those good old earphones serve the purpose.

I love Face ID, but it wouldn’t harm to have a Fingerprint lock as a backup. I really miss using it, especially at night, when the FaceID does not always work as it should.

Lastly, something that not many iPhone users talk about is that the Keyboard sucks big time. I generally use Gboard still. Something that Apple needs to work on.

If you’re on the fence about ditching your Windows machine, here are some reasons why Mac users are never using any other operating system again.