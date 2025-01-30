Is the iPhone SE 4 the Perfect Gaming Phone for Budget Gamers?

I think the iPhone SE 4 is going to be great for anyone gaming on a budget. Given that everything is becoming more expensive, there’s nothing wrong with wanting to maximize your entertainment budget. With the new iPhone SE 4 just around the corner, I’m taking a moment to explain why it is a reasonable choice for those wanting to game big while spending small.

Looking at the iPhone SE 4: Beefy Power in a Small Package

Taking a look at the rumor mill for the iPhone SE 4, there’s plenty under the hood for gamers to get excited about if everything comes to fruition. With this model of iPhone not seeing an update in three years, folks can expect some pretty big improvements. If rumors are to be believed, it looks like Apple is planning on having the iPhone SE 4 primed for Apple Intelligence. Considering this feature can take a lot of power, this spells good news for gamers.

Right now, rumors are circulating that the iPhone SE 4 will receive the A18 chipset, which the iPhone 16 is currently sporting. This chip features a 5-Core GPU along with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores. The A18 also features a max CPU clock rate of 4.04 GHz, which is pretty good for mobile gaming. Let’s not forget that rumors suggest the iPhone SE 4 will feature 8GB of RAM, likely to support Apple Intelligence.

Should the rumors prove to be true, it’s likely the iPhone SE 4 will be a great little device for those looking to game on a budget.

Going Head-to-Head: iPhone SE 4 VS Other Gaming Devices

At the time of this writing, one of the more popular gaming phones is the Poco X6 Pro by Xiaomi. Taking a look at the device’s stats, the iPhone SE 4 has little problem going toe-to-toe with the Poco X6’s 8GB to 12GB of RAM, and the A18 is up-to-snuff with the MediaTek 8-core 64bit 8300-Ultra processor. The iPhone SE 4 also has zero issues performing better than the Cubot King Kong, which is another popular model for gamers.

With the power of the iPhone SE 4, gamers will have little issue playing popular titles like Genshin Impact or Call of Duty: Mobile. Those who love retro gaming will no doubt also enjoy Apple’s looser restrictions regarding emulators in the Apple App Store.

In terms of hardware, things are looking pretty good for the iPhone SE 4 being a solid choice for gamers on a budget. However, one important factor is still up in the air: the price.

Here Comes the Money

While the hardware found in the iPhone SE 4 looks to be on track for those looking to game without breaking the bank, the price of the device is really going to be the true determining factor. Well, that and the fact that some budget gaming devices may not play nicely with American wireless carriers, but I’m just trying to focus purely on gaming.

Regardless, with current rumors suggesting that the SE 4 is likely going to be more expensive than its $429 predecessor, this may be an issue for frugal shoppers. Considering the Motorola Edge can be a decent gaming phone for $300, the price of the SE 4 can make or break this device being a prime opportunity for gamers.

With that said, with the iPhone SE 4’s aim to be a modestly priced iPhone 16 in the body of an iPhone 14, I think the device is promising for those wanting to game. If Apple can keep the price of the phone near the planned $500 mark, I think it’ll be a great choice for those not wanting to spend a lot of money.

For me, as long as I get to play Pokémon GO, then everything is Gucci. But what do you think? Does the iPhone SE 4 look like it will have what it takes, or are there better gaming devices out there for a better price?