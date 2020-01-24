16-Inch MacBook Pro Takes on Lenovo X1 Extreme Gen 2

The new 16-inch MacBook Pro was well-received by Apple fans. But how does it compare to a Windows equivalent? AppleInsider tested it against the Lenovo X1 Extreme Gen 2 to find out.

When it comes to the actual machines themselves, it comes down to —as it often does —a Windows PC versus a Mac. The MacBook Pro won out by a hair in terms of raw performance and won handily in video encoding. It has more Thunderbolt 3 ports, a higher resolution vibrant display, and the superb hardware and software integration Apple is known for. The last one is a huge factor in why users are drawn to Apple in the first place.

