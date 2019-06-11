Win $1,000 By Using a Flip Phone for a Week

Frontier Bundles is hosting a challenge where people can win US$1,000 if they use a flip phone exclusively for a week. All you have to do to enter is fill out a form and explain why you should be the winner. The closing date for entry is July 1, 2019 at 5PM MST.

If you’re the person we choose, you’ll be responsible for using a flip phone in place of your smartphone for seven full days (that’s 168 hours!), and we want you to log your experience. We’ll have you track (don’t worry, your info stays safe with us!) how long it takes you to do basic tasks such as texting and checking email, how many times you wish you could Google something, how many hours you slept, how your productivity changed (or didn’t!), and even if you were late to appointments.

