Apple purchased the music and artist discovery service Asaii—a deal that was confirmed by the company’s investment backer The House. Asaii makes tools for finding and managing artists, along with a tool for music services to make recommendations to listeners. The House founder Cameron Baradar told Music Ally,

As the first investors in Asaii, we are incredibly excited by their recent acquisition by Apple where they will have the opportunity to dramatically scale their impact and continue building out their vision for the future of the music industry.

Asaii’s founders are now part of the Apple Music team. Their tools can predict the next music hits weeks in advance. Couple that with the music discovery tools and Apple Music’s listening recommendations could get a lot better very soon.

Check It Out: Apple Buys Asaii, Adds its Team to Apple Music