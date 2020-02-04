Apple Gets New Project Titan In-Vehicle Device Location System Patent

Apple received a new patent related to its Project Titan automated vehicle project. Patently Apple reported it is for a device location system for vehicles.

In this Project Titan granted patent, Apple notes that passengers in vehicles may carry mobile devices into the vehicles. Once inside, a passenger may place the mobile device at a location inside the vehicle cabin. Occasionally, the mobile device may move, fall onto the floor, or slide into a location on the vehicle that is difficult to see or access. As a result, mobile devices are often lost inside vehicles. Current methods for locating a mobile device in a vehicle require some degree of manual intervention, which can be tedious and cumbersome.

