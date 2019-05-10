Before Macintosh: The Apple Lisa Documentary

Before Macintosh is an Apple Lisa documentary on Kickstarter exploring the history behind Apple’s device.

The work of Douglas Engelbart and his team, plus advances from the Xerox Palo Alto Research Center (PARC) with their Alto and Star workstations were the progenitors of the Graphical User Interface (GUI), but the Apple Lisa stands as the clear foundation for what we all use today — Macintosh — Windows — iOS — Android.

The campaign goal is US$3,600, and it has raised US$2,401 so far.

