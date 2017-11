We have a new Mac app deal called the Black Friday Mac Bundle. It has eight Mac apps, including: PDF Expert 2.2 for Mac, Roxio Toast 16 Titanium, Default Folder X 5, WALTR 2 for Mac, Flux, Stylizer 7, Art Text 3, and MacReviver. the bundle is $39, but Coupon Code GIFTSHOP15 gets you another 15% off, for a final price of $33.15. Considering that ODF Expert alone is $59, that’s a screaming deal.

