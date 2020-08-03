Computer Mouse Co-Creator Bill English Passes Away Aged 91

Bill English, the man who helped create the computer mouse, passed away age 91, BBC News reported. It came out of an idea created by his colleague, Doug Engelbart.

Bill English became the first person to use a mouse when he built the prototype at Mr Engelbart’s research project at the Stanford Research Institute. The idea was Mr Engelbart’s, which he described as only being “brief notes” – but the creation was down to Bill English. His first version was a wooden block with a single button – and underneath, two rolling wheels at 90-degree angles that would record vertical and sideways movement. “We were working on text editing – the goal was a device that would be able to select characters and words,” Mr English told the Computer History Museum in 1999.

