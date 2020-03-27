There’s a Cyber Defense Force Fighting Coronavirus Hackers

An international group of roughly 400 cybersecurity experts are fighting hacking related to the coronavirus.

One of four initial managers of the effort, Marc Rogers, said the top priority would be working to combat hacks against medical facilities and other frontline responders to the pandemic. It is already working on hacks of health organizations.

Also key is the defense of communication networks and services that have become essential as more people work from home, said Rogers, head of security at the long-running hacking conference Def Con and a vice president at security company Okta Inc.