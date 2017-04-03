Disk Drill PRO 3 for Mac: $34.99

We have a deal on Disk Drill PRO 3 for Mac, a data recovery tool that works with OS X 10.8.5 or later, including macOS 10.12.x Sierra. This is a lifetime license, and I’m delighted to note our friends at Stack Commerce added a detailed description of exactly what that means. The short version is you get, “a lifetime of major updates, and inevitably a world of new features that are beyond our current imagination. Many of our Lifetime License options are exclusive offers, at the web’s best prices.” It’s $34.99 through us.

