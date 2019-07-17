Elon Musk’s Neuralink project presented a medical device Tuesday that could read data from 1,500 electrodes. Wired explained the science behind the ambitious project aiming to link brains with computers.

In a presentation to the California Academy of Sciences on Tuesday evening, Neuralink presented a medical device capable of reading information from 1,500 flexible electrodes connected to a laboratory rat – 15 times faster than current systems embedded in humans. The goal is to eventually implant it in people with paralysis or other medical conditions that will let them control computers with their minds – and the company has ambitious plans to begin human trials as soon as next year. So how does it work? Neuralink says surgeons would have to drill holes through the skull to insert flexible electrodes. But in the future, they hope to use a laser to pierce tiny holes in the skull.

Check It Out: Explaining the Science Behind Elon Musk’s Neuralink