We have a deal on the HyperDrive USB-C Hub with 4K HDMI Support. This device expands what you can do with your USB-C ports on your MacBook with HDMI, two USB 3.0 ports, and an extra USB Type-C port. It’s $44.99 through us.

Check It Out: HyperDrive USB-C Hub with 4K HDMI Support: $44.99