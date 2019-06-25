Introducing Your New Favorite Subreddit

If you have ever wondered whether or not you’re in the right in a given situation Reddit has the answer. Wired outlined how users on the Am I the Asshole subreddit will pass judgment on any issue.

People go to r/AmItheAsshole for one thing: judgment. They submit scenarios in which they are not sure whether they behaved correctly or not, and ask the hive mind for a ruling. Am I in the right here – or am I the asshole? For posters, it’s a way to satisfy an ongoing argument or settle their conscience. For subscribers, it’s a chance to get on their high horse and enjoy passing down verdicts from an assumed position of moral superiority. Insult your pregnant wife? You’re the asshole! Refuse to cut your hair for a friend’s wedding? Not the asshole! Next!

