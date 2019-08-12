iPad Pro Could Get Triple Lens Rear Camera Array

The next iPad Pro could have a triple-lens rear camera setup. Meanwhile, the entry-level tablet could get a dual-lens camera. MacRumors rounded up the latest information coming out of China.

Japanese blog Mac Otakara cited a Chinese supply source over the weekend claiming the fourth-generation 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro devices will get the same multi-sensor array widely rumored to be coming to Apple’s next iPhone range this year. Meanwhile, Apple’s rumored new version of its entry-level iPad – a device with a slightly bigger 10.2-inch screen than the existing 9.7-inch model – will inherit the dual lens setup currently seen in the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

