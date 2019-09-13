iPhone 11 Pro Triggering Small Hole Phobia

There was much excitement at the new iPhone 11 Pro’s triple-lens camera array. However, it also caused problems for some people, BBC News reported.

Hundreds of smartphone users now claim the new design has triggered their “trypophobia”, an aversion to the sight of clusters of small holes. Trypophobia” was first coined in 2005 in online forum Reddit and it has since become widely talked about on social media. American Horror Story actress Sarah Paulson and model Kendall Jenner are among those who say they have the condition. Vision scientist Dr Geoff Cole, at the University of Essex, was part of the first full scientific study of trypophobia, working with his colleague, Prof Arnold Wilkins.