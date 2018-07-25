LG screen issues may spell trouble for Apple. The supplier has cut its investment plans out of concern for the global smartphone market. It recently posted a second quarterly loss in a row because of bad display prices.

LG said it would trim investment by 3 trillion won ($2.7 billion) from what was planned by 2020, without revealing its total or previous capex targets. It also warned that it could adjust production in South Korea and China in response to trade disputes between Washington and Beijing. The investment cut would not impact plans to “speed up the shift” from LG’s mainstay liquid crystal display (LCD) business toward next-generation organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels, the company said.

This isn’t doom and gloom for Apple, but it does mean the company will have to keep relying on Samsung for OLED iPhone X screens.

