Join the Mimeo Photo Contest to Win a Signed Print From Photographer Nigel Barker

Last year I reviewed Mimeo Photos on macOS, and I was pleased with the photo printing service. The company announced a photo contest judged by Nigel Barker, and winners can receive one of his signed prints and more.

The top 9 finalists will win a 20in x 30in print of their own image and a $25 Mimeo Photos voucher towards prints. One lucky winner will get to choose from one of the below 20in x 30in signed Nigel Barker prints, a 20in x 30in print of their own image, and a $50 Mimeo Photos voucher.

