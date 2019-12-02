Ming-Chi Kuo’s Latest iPad Pro and MacBook Pro Predictions

High-profile analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in his latest note that Apple will release a 12.9-inch iPad Pro and upgraded 16-inch MacBook Pro towards the end of next year. MacRumors rounded up his latest predictions.

Apple is planning four to six products with mini-LED displays over the next two to three years, including a high-end 12.9-inch iPad Pro with an A14X chip in the third quarter of 2020 and a refreshed 16-inch MacBook Pro in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a research note with TF International Securities today, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo said the mini-LED displays will “significantly improve productivity and the entertainment experience” without elaborating.