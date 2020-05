We have a deal on the Monster Targe 80, an indoor/outdoor full HD TV antenna. The design features 360° Signal Reception, meaning you won’t have to worry about what direction your antenna is facing to receive your channels. It’s also fully assembled, and TV-ready with the ability to receive HDTV, SDTV, 4K TV, RCA’S DTTV, Analog TV Signals, and more. This device is $49.99 through our deal.

Check It Out: This Antenna Has an 80-Mile Range to Receive HDTV, 4K TV, Analog TV Signals, More: $49.99