Those Mosquito Repellant Apps Don’t Work

Devices that use sound in an attempt to repel mosquitos don’t work, and mosquito repellant apps that use your phone speaker don’t work either.

It’s all wishful thinking. There is no evidence sound emitting devices can stop mosquitoes biting. A review of field testing showed no protection was provided. Similarly, laboratory studies failed to show any bite prevention…There’s no reason to think smartphone apps are going to perform any better than any of the other gimmicks that have come and gone from supermarket shelves over the decades.

I didn’t even know mosquito repellant apps were a thing.

