Motorola To Release Foldable Razr Smartphone on January 26

Motorola is finally going to release its foldable phone. The $1,500 Razr is going to be available for pre-order from Monday, Bloomberg News reported.

Online pre-orders for the foldable smartphone begin Jan. 26 and sales in stores start Feb. 6, Motorola said. The device will available on Motorola’s website, and through Walmart Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. The handset was announced in November and the company originally targeted December for pre-orders. But the Lenovo Group Ltd. unit postponed that plan, saying that initial demand outstripped its supply predictions. Motorola did not blame technical issues for the delay.

