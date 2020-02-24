Netflix Top 10 Lists Appear Today to Show Popular Content

Starting today Netflix is rolling out a Top 10 lists feature that will update every day. It will feature the platform’s most popular content.

“Starting today you’ll notice something new when you go on Netflix: The Top 10 row,” the company said in a tweet. “The lists update daily to show what’s popular in your country and are broken into three categories: Netflix overall, shows & films.”

The most popular Netflix offerings in your country should show up in their own row once you log in to your Netflix account, the company said. “The list is rolling out globally now and should be on your homepage by the end of the day at the latest.”