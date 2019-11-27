New Apple Store Opening in Toronto

Apple customers in Toronto can look forward to a new Apple Store. Macrumors shared details about the new downtown location.

The new store will take over a space recently vacated by apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch. Apple’s new store will be more than twice as large as the current 4,977-square-foot store, according to an Eaton Centre floor plan. The extra space is much needed, as not only is the Eaton Centre the busiest shopping mall in North America, but it is home to Apple’s only store in Toronto’s downtown core. Apple has three other stores in Toronto at Yorkdale, Sherway Gardens, and Fairview, all within shopping malls.

