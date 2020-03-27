Nintendo Fixes ‘Animal Crossing’ Infinite Items Glitch

A lot of people have been getting into the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game since it launched last week. But there was a glitch that allowed players to get infinite items, something many were happily taking advantage of. However, Kotaku reports that the game’s makers managed to fix it with the first update… sorry if you’ve been enjoying the freebies!

If you weren’t aware, the item involved two players. While one of them rotated an item, the other would pick it up at the same moment, suggesting to the game that two different versions of that item existed – one which had been rotated, and the other which had been placed in the other player’s pocket. This would generate an awful lot of items in a short space of time, which could then be sold back to Timmy and then used to pay off your Nook Loans.

