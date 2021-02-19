NVIDIA has said it will make its GPUs less economical to cryptocurrency miners, reducing its efficiency in processing Ethereum transactions by around half. The chipmaker wants to make sure its products, “end up in the hands of gamers,” BBC News reported.

Nvidia said the software for its forthcoming GeForce RTX 3060 card will limit how efficiently it can process Ethereum transactions by about 50%. This will make it less economical for miners to use the card for mining Ethereum. Nvidia said it had focused on Ethereum because it “has the highest global mining yield for any GPU-mineable coin at the moment and thus is likely the main demand driver for GPUs in mining”. However, it has also decided to sell a range of crypto-currency mining processors (CMPs). Nvidia said the production of its CMPs would not impact the availability of its graphics cards.

