Graduate Student Solves Quantum Verification Problem

Graduate student Urmila Mahadev has solved a quantum verification problem. Quantum verification answers the question: How do you know whether a quantum computer has done something quantum? Redditor u/Wolgoz has an ELI5 (Explain Like I’m 5) explanation:

There are different kinds of problems in computer science, closely related is the class of problems where you can easily verify if the answer is correct, but it’s hard to find the answer. This is however about the class of problems where you can’t easily check it with a normal computer, but can check it with a quantum computer.

She made a protocol that allows you to use a quantum device to check the answer, without the uncertainty of quantum mechanics. She does however make an important assumption, so it’s not certain if this will work.