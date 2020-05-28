The Raspberry Pi 4 was released last year in 2GB and 4GB models. Today an 8GB model is being released for US$75.

The BCM2711 chip that we use on Raspberry Pi 4 can address up to 16GB of LPDDR4 SDRAM, so the real barrier to our offering a larger-memory variant was the lack of an 8GB LPDDR4 package. These didn’t exist (at least in a form that we could address) in 2019, but happily our partners at Micron stepped up earlier this year with a suitable part.

Check It Out: Raspberry Pi 4 8GB Option Launches for $75