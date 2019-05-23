Samsung Discussing Supplying MacBook Pro and iPad Pro OLED Screens

Samsung is reportedly being lined to up to supply OLED screen for 16-inch MacBook Pros and iPads. AppleInsider reported that negotiations are taking place. Samsung is also said to have sent samples for a 2020, foldable, iPhone.

According to sources of TheElec, Apple is “considering adoption of OLED displays in its high-end Pro models of notebook and tablet PC product lines.” Specifically, Apple is tipped to introduce a 16-inch MacBook Pro with an OLED display, while the 11-inch iPad Pro will switch from LCD to OLED. Samsung has been tipped as a supplier of the OLED panels, but it is apparently negotiating supply of the components using a Thin Film Encapsulation (TFE) method of production, one that offers a number of benefits.

