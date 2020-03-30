A report today reveals that Saudi Arabia uses flaws in telecom networks to track its citizens as they move through the U.S.

The data shows requests for mobile phone location data that were routed through the decades-old SS7 global messaging system, which allows mobile operators to connect users around the world…The SS7 system also enables tracking of phones, which has been a cause for concern by security experts. When a US carrier – such as Verizon, T-Mobile or AT&T – receives what is known as a Provide Subscriber Information SS7 message (or PSI) from a foreign mobile phone operator, they are getting, in effect, a tracking request.

Also included in the report: Senator Ron Wyden says the FCC knew about these flaws and failed to act, blaming FCC chairman Ajit Pai.

Check It Out: Saudi Spies Use Network Flaws to Track Citizens in US