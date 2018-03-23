We have a clever little device for today’s deal, ShutterGrip. It’s a grip that fits on your iPhone and it has a Bluetooth button for triggering your camera. It’s designed to make your iPhone (or Android device, if that’s your thing) easier to hold and balance while you’re snapping pics, and it fits on most devices with or without a case. This is one of those products I’d have made a Cool Stuff Found if we weren’t running it as a deal.

Check It Out: ShutterGrip Puts a Handle on Your iPhone for Taking Photos: $29.99